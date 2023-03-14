SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after buying an additional 310,237 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,553,000 after buying an additional 166,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $13,715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $439.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $473.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.61. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $506.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

