Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
VIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.
Shares of VIV stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58.
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
