Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

VIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VIV stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

