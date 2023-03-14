UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Position Lifted by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 218.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in UDR by 10,083.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 14.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in UDR by 31.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 608.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.