UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,906,190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $59,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 550.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 87.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in UFP Industries by 78.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $3,985,233.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,827. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $839,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,845 shares in the company, valued at $31,952,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $3,985,233.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,591 shares of company stock valued at $6,316,675 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.28.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.37. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

UFPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

