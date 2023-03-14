Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Towle & Co boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 5,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,207,000 after purchasing an additional 123,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:VRTV opened at $123.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.61. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.50 and a fifty-two week high of $161.84.
Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.
