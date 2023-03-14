Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Holdings Trimmed by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMK. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Weis Markets by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Weis Markets by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 36.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Weis Markets Trading Down 2.0 %

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.34. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $95.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.