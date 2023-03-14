Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.56.

ZBH opened at $124.25 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.27. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

