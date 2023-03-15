10,837 Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Purchased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 307.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 253,300 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.9% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 201,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67.

In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 103,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $166,710.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,110,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,767,513.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 103,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $166,710.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,110,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,767,513.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 206,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $344,769.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,802,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,399,952.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,512,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,302 over the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

