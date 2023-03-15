11,015 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $241,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

GOOG stock opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

