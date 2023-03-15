144,251 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 144,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,844,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

NYSE KNSL opened at $295.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.87. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $337.11.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $1,110,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,740,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,180 shares of company stock worth $6,454,792. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.