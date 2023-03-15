2,864,218 Shares in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,864,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,960,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

