Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Lowered to Hold at Argus

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

NYSE AAP opened at $121.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $121.05 and a 12 month high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

