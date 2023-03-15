AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Cormark

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.00.

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$7.70 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$5.62 and a 1-year high of C$36.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$208.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

In other AirBoss of America news, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe purchased 8,400 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$59,388.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,388. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

