AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Cormark

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.00.
AirBoss of America Price Performance
Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$7.70 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$5.62 and a 1-year high of C$36.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$208.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.86.
AirBoss of America Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at AirBoss of America
In other AirBoss of America news, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe purchased 8,400 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$59,388.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,388. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
Featured Stories
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.