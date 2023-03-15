AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.67

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.67 and traded as low as C$1.37. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 20,531 shares changing hands.
AKITA Drilling Stock Up 5.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.67.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.
