Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Gap Up to $10.07

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 10.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 4.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 66,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,624,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,563,000 after acquiring an additional 446,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

