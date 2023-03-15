Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the February 13th total of 7,090,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.65.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $248.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,940,000 after buying an additional 263,189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,041,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,968,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,116,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,104,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,833,000 after purchasing an additional 44,623 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on ALGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
