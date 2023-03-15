Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.98

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.98 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 4.38 ($0.05). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 608,433 shares traded.
Allergy Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.50, a P/E/G ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.98.
Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile
Allergy Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.
Featured Stories
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.