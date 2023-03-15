Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,905.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,658,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,376,069 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $544,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.