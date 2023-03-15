Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Oakview Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,500.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,190 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 7.5% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 123,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average is $96.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

