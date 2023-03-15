Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

