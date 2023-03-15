Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.71

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.71 and traded as high as C$58.59. Altus Group shares last traded at C$57.97, with a volume of 52,514 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.56.

The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,898.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,000.00%.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

