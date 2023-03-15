ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT Lowered to $29.00 at UBS Group

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.83.
ALX Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.
Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology
About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.