ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT Lowered to $29.00 at UBS Group

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 40.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 3.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

