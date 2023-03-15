American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 265 shares changing hands.

American Bio Medica Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

American Bio Medica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Bio Medica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bio Medica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.