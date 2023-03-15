American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.85

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.85 and traded as low as C$2.54. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$2.60, with a volume of 83,014 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOT.UN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$204.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.73.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Announces Dividend

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s payout ratio is -342.86%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

