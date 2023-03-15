American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 214.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $137.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.93. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.