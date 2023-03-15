AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 13th total of 3,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ABC opened at $149.29 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $174.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.60 and a 200-day moving average of $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABC. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Argus upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

