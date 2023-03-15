Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $230.58 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

