Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMPL. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Amplitude from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $50,405.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $326,261. 45.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 44.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after buying an additional 952,406 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.