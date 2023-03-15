Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMPL. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Amplitude from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.
Amplitude Stock Performance
Shares of AMPL stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional Trading of Amplitude
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 44.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after buying an additional 952,406 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Amplitude
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
