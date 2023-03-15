Anaconda Mining (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.23. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 8,277 shares changing hands.
Anaconda Mining Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.
About Anaconda Mining
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
