Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.74

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.74 and traded as low as $2.79. Anaergia shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Anaergia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Anaergia from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

