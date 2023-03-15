Analysts Offer Predictions for Portman Ridge Finance Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Portman Ridge Finance in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Portman Ridge Finance’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Portman Ridge Finance’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS.
Portman Ridge Finance Stock Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $206.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance
Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -124.77%.
Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile
Portman Ridge Finance is an investment company. They invest in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately held middle market companies, asset management companies, and debt and subordinated securities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN)
