Analyzing Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT)

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Capgemini and Freight Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capgemini N/A N/A N/A Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capgemini and Freight Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capgemini $23.18 billion 1.38 $1.63 billion N/A N/A Freight Technologies N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies.

0.2% of Capgemini shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capgemini and Freight Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capgemini 0 2 3 0 2.60 Freight Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Capgemini currently has a consensus target price of $211.50, indicating a potential upside of 474.88%. Freight Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 927.22%. Given Freight Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freight Technologies is more favorable than Capgemini.

Volatility and Risk

Capgemini has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freight Technologies has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Freight Technologies beats Capgemini on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The company was founded by Serge Kampf on October 1, 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc. develops and operates a cloud-based logistics management platform. Its products include a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market, a Transport Management Solution for customers to manage their own fleet, and freight brokerage support and customer service. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

