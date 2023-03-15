Analyzing Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Medicine and Finch Therapeutics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Medicine N/A N/A N/A Finch Therapeutics Group -6,431.16% -52.79% -41.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prime Medicine and Finch Therapeutics Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Medicine $5.21 million 252.55 -$121.82 million N/A N/A Finch Therapeutics Group $1.66 million 10.81 -$58.16 million ($2.25) -0.17

Analyst Ratings

Finch Therapeutics Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prime Medicine.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Prime Medicine and Finch Therapeutics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Finch Therapeutics Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,440.60%. Given Finch Therapeutics Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Finch Therapeutics Group is more favorable than Prime Medicine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Prime Medicine

(Get Rating)

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

(Get Rating)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus. It is also developing FIN-211, an orally administered enriched consortia product candidate for use in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder; and TAK-524 and FIN-525, which are orally administered targeted consortia product candidates for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.