ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $21,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Up 1.8 %

ANSS opened at $308.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.89. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $328.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.25.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.