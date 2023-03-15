Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.00

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $9.91. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 1,975,048 shares.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APEN shares. Cowen cut Apollo Endosurgery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
The company has a market cap of $470.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 6.00.
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.
