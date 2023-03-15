Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.00

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $9.91. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 1,975,048 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APEN shares. Cowen cut Apollo Endosurgery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $470.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.7% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 126,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 77.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 657,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.