Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Critical Contrast

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Digital has a beta of 5.01, suggesting that its stock price is 401% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pintec Technology has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $8.55 million 21.55 -$23.52 million ($0.50) -3.90 Pintec Technology $27.18 million 0.19 -$2.51 million N/A N/A

This table compares Applied Digital and Pintec Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pintec Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -145.35% -24.36% -10.76% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Applied Digital and Pintec Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 7 0 3.00 Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Digital presently has a consensus target price of $6.31, suggesting a potential upside of 223.81%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Summary

Applied Digital beats Pintec Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

