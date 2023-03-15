Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 520,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,544 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $40,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 184.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,407,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 89.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,791 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 209.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after purchasing an additional 880,481 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,403,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,190,000 after purchasing an additional 647,596 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $129.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,121. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

