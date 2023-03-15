Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $45.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44.

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($1.07). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 2,751.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 293,991 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares during the period. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

