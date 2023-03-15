Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 56.90% from the stock’s current price.

ARIS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NYSE ARIS opened at $9.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 168.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

