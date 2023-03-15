Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 56.90% from the stock’s current price.
ARIS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.
NYSE ARIS opened at $9.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.00 and a beta of 2.04.
Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.
