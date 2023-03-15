Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 4.3 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $153.15 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $153.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,962 shares of company stock worth $35,140,939. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.