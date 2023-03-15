Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASAN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

Shares of ASAN opened at $20.84 on Monday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its stake in Asana by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,387,000 after buying an additional 2,552,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,873,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Asana by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after buying an additional 477,239 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Asana by 1,624.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after buying an additional 476,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Asana by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after buying an additional 448,379 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

