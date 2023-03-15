Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) PT Lowered to $6.50 at B. Riley

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 88.95% from the stock’s current price.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.28. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 95,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 159,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,393,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.