ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $45,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $620.30 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $643.24 and its 200-day moving average is $556.56. The company has a market capitalization of $244.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

