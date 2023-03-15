ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in February

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 505,100 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 408,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 240.5 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

ASAZF opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.