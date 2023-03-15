ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in February

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 505,100 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 408,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 240.5 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance
ASAZF opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $28.67.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
