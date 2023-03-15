Astria Therapeutics (ATXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Astria Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Astria Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $203.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48.
In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 908,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,038,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,431,782.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th.
Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.
