Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.24

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.24 and traded as high as C$9.90. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$9.75, with a volume of 43,002 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 target price on Aura Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Aura Minerals Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$701.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

Aura Minerals Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.58%.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

