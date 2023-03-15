Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.24

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.24 and traded as high as C$9.90. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$9.75, with a volume of 43,002 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 target price on Aura Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Aura Minerals Stock Down 1.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$701.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Aura Minerals Increases Dividend
Aura Minerals Company Profile
Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.