Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,256,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,710,000 after buying an additional 431,590 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,054,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,959 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 884,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 711,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,512,000 after purchasing an additional 45,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 636,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,701,000 after purchasing an additional 124,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.