AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,106.62

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,106.62 ($37.86) and traded as high as GBX 3,219 ($39.23). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,219 ($39.23), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

AVEVA Group Trading Up 9,900.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09. The firm has a market cap of £9.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,218.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,106.62.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

