Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,021.87

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,021.87 ($12.45) and traded as low as GBX 846.13 ($10.31). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 904.50 ($11.02), with a volume of 20,178 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVON shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.06) price target on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.41) price target on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82. The firm has a market cap of £273.70 million, a PE ratio of -6,030.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 993.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,021.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is -24,666.67%.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

