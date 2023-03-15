AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 942,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE AXS opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.22%.

AXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,577,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,259,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 821,635 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 593,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after purchasing an additional 288,068 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

See Also

